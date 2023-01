Seguin scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

His tally late in the second period sparked the Dallas offense to life after Calgary has grabbed a 6-1 lead, but the Stars' rally fell just short. Seguin hasn't returned to the form he displayed a few years ago prior to hip surgery, when he was a near-automatic point-a-game producer, but the 30-year-old has still supplied 11 goals and 30 points through 44 games this season.