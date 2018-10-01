Stars' Tyler Seguin: Two points in final preseason affair

Seguin registered a goal and an assist in the Stars' 6-5 loss at the hands of Colorado on Sunday.

Seguin tallied six shots on goal in this contest, converting on one of his attempts. After signing an eight-year extension this offseason, he appears poised to produce at a point-per-game rate in 2018-19, a year removed from his first 40-goal season. Despite being one of the league's most consistent point producers, Seguin has only been a point-per-game player in three of his eight NHL seasons. Nonetheless, he is deserving of a high draft pick in all league formats.