Seguin underwent surgery to repair his ACL on Tuesday, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Seguin is already on long-term injured reserve, and he could be reasonably expected to miss at least 5-6 months at a minimum. The Stars are waiting for an update from Seguin's doctor to determine if they will place him on season-ending LTIR, which would rule him out for the playoffs but also give the team relief from his full $9.85 million cap hit rather than the reduced figure of just over $3.8 million under the revised rules this year.