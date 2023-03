Seguin is recovering from a superficial cut to his leg and shouldn't be out for more than a couple of weeks, Stars radio host Owen Newkirk reports.

Seguin has to wait for the cut to heal before returning to the lineup. He has generated 17 goals, 42 points, 159 shots on net and 73 hits in 65 games this season. Ty Dellandrea has been skating alongside Max Domi and Mason Marchment during Seguin's absence.