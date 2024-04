Seguin won't play Saturday versus Chicago but will be in the lineup Sunday against Colorado. He's dealing with a lower-body injury, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

The Stars seem to be managing Seguin's workload ahead of the playoffs. The 32-year-old has 23 goals and 50 points across 64 outings in 2023-24. Mavrik Bourque will make his NHL debut against the Blackhawks due to Seguin's absence.