Stars' Tyler Seguin: Will play despite illness

Seguin is dealing with an illness, but is expected to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin's absence from Tuesday's morning skate likely sent off alarms bells for the Stars faithful, but it appears all is well for the center in terms of his availability. On the ice, things are a little more concerning for the 27-year-old, as he is goalless in nine straight games and has just six points in 13 contests this season. If Dallas is going to turn its season around, it will need Seguin to start producing soon.