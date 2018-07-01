Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Agrees to two-year deal with Dallas
Nichushkin signed a two-year contract with Dallas worth $2.95 million per season.
Nichushkin played for Dallas from 2013-2016 before spending the last two year with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. In 166 NHL games, the 23-year-old forward scored 23 goals and 64 points. The 6-foot-4 winger should carve out a nice role as a top-six forward with Dallas next season.
