Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Could play Saturday
Nichushkin (lower body) is considered day-to-day and could suit up against the Jets on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The news effectively rules Nichushkin out against the Coyotes on Thursday; however, fantasy owners will no doubt be encouraged by the fact it's not expected to be a long-term absence. The Russian will be making his return to the NHL following a two-year absence, in which he racked up 51 points in 86 games playing in the KHL.
