Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Could suit up Tuesday

Nichushkin (lower body) has a "good chance" to play in Tuesday's contest versus the Maple Leafs, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

If the 23-year-old Russian is able to answer the call Tuesday, he will skate on the fourth line, according to head coach Jim Montgomery. Nichushkin has missed Dallas' first two games of the season but appears on track to make his debut against Toronto, in what will be his team's third game of the 2018-19 campaign.