Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for postseason
Nichushkin (illness) is expected to be healthy for the start of the playoffs, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin missed the final three games of the regular season due to illness, and is expected ready to go for the start of the playoffs. His return won't likely impact the fantasy world too much, however, as the Russian is goalless, and has 10 points in 57 games this campaign.
