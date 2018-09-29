Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Hampered by muscle strain

Nichushkin is dealing with a minor muscle strain, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports, adding that the winger is hoping to play Opening Night versus the Coyotes next Thursday.

This effectively rules out Nichushkin for Sunday's home game against the Avalanche, but it doesn't sound like the type of injury that could warrant shifting his late-round fantasy ranking. The Russian is back with the Stars after recording 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) over 50 regular-season games for CSKA Moscow of the KHL in 2017-18.