Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Illness to blame for scratch
Nichushkin missed Friday's 6-1 loss to the Blackhawks due to an illness, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Not until the conclusion of the game was the reason for Nichushkin's absence disclosed, but the Stars will wrap up the regular season against the visiting Wild on Saturday, needing only one point for a ticket into the playoffs via a No. 1 wild-card slot. Nichushkin remains scoreless through 57 games, but he does have 10 helpers spanning his first NHL season since 2015-16.
