Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Notches two shots Tuesday

Nichushkin registered two shots and a minus-1 rating in 12:54 of ice time.

Nichushkin's return to the NHL after a two-year stint in the KHL was a little underwhelming, but the 23-year-old should be able to make a bigger impact as the season goes along. For now, the winger appears slated for a bottom-six role, which limited his fantasy viability.

