Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Out again Saturday
Nichushkin (upper body) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Nichushkin will take the day off against Saturday and the Stars don't return to action until Jan. 30 against the Sabres. He should have plenty of time to rest up in the meantime and will likely return to action against the Sabres out of the break, assuming the injury is a minor one.
More News
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Set to miss clash with Kings•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Return to NHL going poorly•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Unavailable against Wild•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...