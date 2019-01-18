Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Out again Saturday

Nichushkin (upper body) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Nichushkin will take the day off against Saturday and the Stars don't return to action until Jan. 30 against the Sabres. He should have plenty of time to rest up in the meantime and will likely return to action against the Sabres out of the break, assuming the injury is a minor one.