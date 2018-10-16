Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Out Tuesday

Nichushkin won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against New Jersey due to general soreness, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Nichushkin was "a little sore" after Monday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa, so although he'll sit against the Devils, it's safe to assume he'll likely be available for Friday's matchup with Minnesota. Gemel Smith is expected to replace Nichushkin on Dallas' second line against New Jersey.