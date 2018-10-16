Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Out Tuesday
Nichushkin won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against New Jersey due to general soreness, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Nichushkin was "a little sore" after Monday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa, so although he'll sit against the Devils, it's safe to assume he'll likely be available for Friday's matchup with Minnesota. Gemel Smith is expected to replace Nichushkin on Dallas' second line against New Jersey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...