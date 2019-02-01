Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to play
Nichushkin (upper body) will be active for Friday's game against the Wild, Bruce Levine of Stars radio reports.
The Stars plan to slot Nichushkin on a line with Andrew Cogliano and Jason Spezza. While there's some offensive firepower in that trio, these players enter the next game having spent a grand total of 48 seconds working together from a previous contest. The Russian has seven assists representing his point total through 37 games this season.
More News
