Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to play

Nichushkin (upper body) will be active for Friday's game against the Wild, Bruce Levine of Stars radio reports.

The Stars plan to slot Nichushkin on a line with Andrew Cogliano and Jason Spezza. While there's some offensive firepower in that trio, these players enter the next game having spent a grand total of 48 seconds working together from a previous contest. The Russian has seven assists representing his point total through 37 games this season.