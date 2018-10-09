Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to rock

Nichushkin (lower body) is on track to make his season debut Tuesday against Toronto, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Nichushkin missed the first two games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he's now healthy and ready to slot into a bottom-six role, skating with Roope Hintz and Brett Ritchie on the Stars' fourth line. The 2013 first-round pick spent the last two seasons playing in the KHL, totaling 27 goals and 51 points in 86 games.