Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Remains sidelined
Nichushkin (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's season finale against Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin will miss a second straight game due to an illness, but he should have plenty of time to recover ahead of Game 1 of Dallas' first-round playoff series.
