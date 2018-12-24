Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Return to NHL going poorly

Nichushkin has only one point, an assist, in his last 17 games.

The Russian forward has only five points all season, all of which are assists. He has put 40 shots on net in 29 games, so you would think that he would have at least one goal, but luck has never been on Nichushkin's side. After he was drafted 10th overall in 2013, he was considered one of the best prospects in hockey. The 23-year-old did have 14 goals as a rookie, but he struggled, and went to the KHL to try and get his career on track. Nichushkin's return to the NHL has actually been even worse than his original run, and it might not last much longer.