Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Returning to lineup Thursday

Nichushkin (undisclosed) will suit up against the Ducks on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Nichushkin returns following a three-game absence due to his undisclosed issue. The winger is expected to start the game in a fourth-line role, but as he gets back up to game speed, could find himself moving around the lineup.

