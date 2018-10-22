Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Ruled out Tuesday

Nichushkin (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Kings on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The team wants to have Nichushkin get in a few more practices before returning to the lineup, so while he won't be available Tuesday, he could still be in contention to suit up versus the Ducks on Thursday. Justin Dowling -- who was called up from AHL Texas -- will slot into the lineup in Nichushkin's absence.