Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Set to miss clash with Kings

Nichushkin (upper body) will miss Thursday's home game versus Los Angeles, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The injury, with caused Nichushkin to miss Wednesday's practice, will keep him from facing the visiting Kings. It's been a trying campaign for the 23-year-old, who is without a goal through 37 games this season. Returning to the NHL following two years playing in the KHL, the Russian winger only has seven assists in 2018-19 and just three helpers since Dec. 1.