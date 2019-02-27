Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Shows physical side
Nichushkin provided five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Russian winger has played in only seven of Dallas' 13 games in February, failing to record a point but picking up 13 hits in that span. His scoring woes may come from having only three shots on goal while averaging just over 10 minutes a game. For the season, Nichushkin has only seven assists in 45 contests.
