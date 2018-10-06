Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Sidelined Saturday
Nichushkin (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Nichushkin is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, so it's safe to assume he's likely on the verge of being cleared for game action. The Russian forward's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Tuesday against Toronto.
