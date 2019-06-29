Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout

The Stars placed Nichushkin on waivers Saturday with the intention of buying out the final year of his contract, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Buying out Nichushkin would reportedly save the Stars $2.25 million in cap space next season and another $450,000 for 2020-21, so it's not hard to see why the club made the decision. The move, in addition to a few others the Stars have made this offseason, will allow the Stars to pursue another top-six forward to shore up their offensive ranks.