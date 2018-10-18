Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Unavailable against Wild

Nichushkin (undisclosed) will not be in action for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Nichushkin will be sidelined for his second straight contest and fourth of the season. When healthy, the winger has averaged a paltry 11:09 of ice time, which unsurprisingly has him registering a lone helper in his three appearances.

