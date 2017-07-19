Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Will return to NHL in 2018-19

Nichushkin is expected to return to the Stars following the 2017-18 season.

Nichushkin spent 2016-17 with CSKA Moscow -- where he will again play this upcoming year -- following a 79-game season with Dallas. The winger tallied 64 points in his two full NHL campaigns and should provide some bottom-six scoring depth once he rejoins the club.

