Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Won't play Wednesday

Nichushkin (upper body) won't join the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nichushkin participated in practice Tuesday, so his return may not be too far off. Regardless, his efforts this season wouldn't position him as a relevant player in the vast majority of fantasy leagues, with Nichushkin collecting just seven assists and no goals through 37 contests. Denis Gurianov will replace him among the forward lines.