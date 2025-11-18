Kolyachonok was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Kolyachonok could be in line to make his 2025-26 season debut if Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) is unable to suit up versus the Islanders on Tuesday. Acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason in exchange for Matt Dumba, the 24-year-old Kolyachonok has featured in 74 NHL games in his career, racking up four goals and 10 helpers for the Coyotes/Mammoth and Penguins.