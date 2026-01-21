Kolyachonok was claimed off waivers by Dallas from Boston on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The Stars are getting Kolyachonok back after Boston claimed him off waivers Dec. 16. He has a goal, three points, four PIM, five hits and 13 blocks in 13 appearances between Dallas and Boston in 2025-26. Dallas has sent Kolyachonok to AHL Texas, per Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin. The Stars were able to do that without exposing him to waivers again because they were the original team to waive him.