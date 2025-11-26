Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Gets first point with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolyachonok notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.
Kolyachonok helped out on a Justin Hryckowian tally in the third period. Through four contests, Kolyachonok has a helper, four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. The 24-year-old is filling in on the third pairing while the Stars are missing Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body) and Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed).
