Kolyachonok notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Kolyachonok helped out on a Justin Hryckowian tally in the third period. Through four contests, Kolyachonok has a helper, four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. The 24-year-old is filling in on the third pairing while the Stars are missing Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body) and Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed).