Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Heading to Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolyachonok was traded to the Stars from the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick.
Kolyachonok began the 2024-25 campaign with Utah and joined Pittsburgh after being waived in February. In total, he made 35 regular-season appearances between the two clubs, logging two goals, five assists, 31 blocked shots, 27 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 13:01 of ice time. He'll presumably have a chance to compete for an Opening Night roster spot with his new club during training camp, but he could have to spend some time in the minors.
More News
-
Penguins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Plays in finale•
-
Penguins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Collects first assist with new team•
-
Penguins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Getting chance to play•
-
Penguins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Claimed off waivers•
-
Hockey Club's Vladislav Kolyachonok: Placed on waivers•
-
Hockey Club's Vladislav Kolyachonok: Stuck in reserve role•