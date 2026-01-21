Kolyachonok was claimed off waivers by Dallas from Boston on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The Stars will get Kolyachonok back after the Bruins claimed him off waivers from Dallas on Dec. 16. He has a goal, three points, four PIM, five hits and 13 blocks in 13 appearances between Dallas and Boston in 2025-26. Kolyachonok will report to AHL Texas, per Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin.