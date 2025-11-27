Kolyachonok scored the game-winning goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

Kolyachonok's long-range shot found the net at 14:16 of the third period, and that stood as the decisive goal. The 24-year-old has picked up both of his points this season over the last two games while filling in on the third pairing. He's added five shots on net, two hits, a plus-1 rating and one blocked shot over five appearances. Kolyachonok's probably not going to put up enough offense to be an option in most fantasy managers.