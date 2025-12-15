Kolyachonok was placed on waivers by the Stars on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kolyachonok had been with Dallas since mid-November, and he recorded a goal, two assists, 10 blocked shots, five hits and four PIM while averaging 12:37 of ice time over 11 appearances with the NHL club. He'll head to AHL Texas if he goes unclaimed on waivers and should see a more consistent role in the minors.