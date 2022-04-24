Namestnikov scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Namestnikov logged just 7:28 of ice time in his return from a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He was still able to make a key contribution, tallying the game-winning goal at 11:34 of the second period. The 29-year-old has picked up 29 points, 89 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-1 rating through 72 contests between the Stars and the Red Wings this season. He'll likely close out the regular season in a bottom-six role.