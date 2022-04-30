Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Namestnikov's second goal in four games to close out the regular season. The 29-year-old forward posted 30 points in 75 outings between the Stars and the Red Wings. He'll likely continue to see a middle-six role in the first-round playoff series against the Flames, and he could be in the mix for power-play time as well.