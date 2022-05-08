Namestnikov logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Namestnikov fired a shot from the slot, and Joe Pavelski buried the rebound for the game-winning goal at 10:05 of the third period. The tally was Namestnikov's third in his last seven games and his first in three postseason outings. The 29-year-old has settled into a middle-six role with some power-play usage after picking up 30 points in 75 regular-season contests between the Stars and the Red Wings this year.