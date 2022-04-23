Namestnikov (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Kraken, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Namestnikov missed five games with the the injury, but it appears he'll return just in time to shore up the Stars' forward depth. The 29-year-old is expected to center the fourth line Saturday, which suggests he might be eased back into action.
