Namestnikov (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by coach Rick Bowness on Wednesday and won't join the Stars for their upcoming three-game road trip, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Namestnikov was injured against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and will now be out of action for at least the next five contests. Given the 29-year-old natural center has just one goal in his previous 23 tilts, few fantasy players will likely be significantly impacted by his absence. Still, the timing of Namestnikov's absence doesn't bode well for Dallas, which is trying to stave off Vegas for a wild-card spot.