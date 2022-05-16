Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Namestnikov provided a quick response to Tyler Toffoli's game-tying goal early in the second period. In seven playoff contests, Namestnikov was limited to two points while adding 12 shots on net, 13 hits, six blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating. The journeyman forward had 30 points in 75 regular-season games between Dallas and Detroit. The 29-year-old is set to hit free agency this summer.