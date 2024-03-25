Johnston registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Johnston entered Sunday with no points over the last two games, the first time in a month he'd gone multiple contests without a point. The 20-year-old kept the drought from extending by setting up a Jamie Benn tally in the first period. Through 10 contests in March, Johnston produced seven goals and four assists while logging middle-six minutes. He's at 54 points, 185 shots on net, 45 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances this season.