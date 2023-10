Johnston scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Despite the trips to the sin bin, Johnston led Dallas forwards with 17:25 of ice time, 1:26 more than Matt Duchene. Johnston is showing no signs of a sophomore slump, registering two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five contests. He should continue to see time on the second line and second power-play unit.