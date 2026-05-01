Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 6.

Johnston had four goals and two assists over six games in the Stars' first-round exit. He earned five of those points with the man advantage, but the Stars weren't able to add enough even-strength offense to get past the Wild. While this early exit is disappointing, Johnston has emerged as one of the good young players in the league, though he's just a notch or two below superstar status. He had 45 goals and 86 points over 82 regular-season outings, though his 21.8 shooting percentage could be a slight red flag.