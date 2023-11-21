Johnston produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Johnston had gone minus-4 over his previous two games, prompting a lineup shuffle for the Stars. The 20-year-old responded with the primary assist on Mason Marchment's power-play marker that put the Stars ahead 3-2 in the third period. Johnston is up to 14 points, 41 shots on net and 12 PIM through 17 outings this season, but he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet more than two games in a row.