Johnston scored a power-play goal, recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Johnston's three-point night helped him reach 71 points on the season, which is tied for his career high for points in a season. He's bound to shatter his current best, as he's currently on a 12-point, eight-game scoring pace. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 35 goals, 36 assists, 168 shots on net, 37 hits and 46 blocked shots across 65 games this season. He's set to soar alongside Jason Robertson on the Stars' top line across the final stretch of the regular season, making Johnston an elite fantasy player moving forward.