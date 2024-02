Johnston notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Johnston set up a Logan Stankoven tally a minute into the game. That's the second game in a row the two young forwards have connected for a goal. Johnston has a career-high 42 points through 61 outings in his sophomore season, and he's added 145 shots on net and 28 PIM while seeing mainly third-line minutes.