Johnston scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Johnston finally opened his goal-scoring account after recording 45 goals last season, ending a nine-game drought. The 23-year-old forward also assisted on Roope Hintz's game-tying goal late in regulation, finishing with his second multi-point performance of the campaign. His 19:55 of ice time and continued involvement alongside Dallas' top offensive players remain encouraging, although his early scoring struggles have limited his fantasy production.