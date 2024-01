Johnston delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

It's the 20-year-old center's first tally, and first multi-point performance, since he potted two goals against Calgary on Nov. 24. Since then, Johnston had managed only five helpers in his prior 16 games before Tuesday's outburst. He's still a big part of Dallas' future though, and the 2021 first-round pick is on pace for his first 50-point campaign with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 36 contests.