Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Johnston's tally late in the second period held as the game-winner. He's earned five points, including three on the power play, over his last three contests to bounce back from a four-game skid. The 22-year-old is up to 13 goals and 13 assists through 25 outings, and he's earned 16 of his 26 points on the power play this season. Johnston will continue to fill a massive role in all situations for the Stars.